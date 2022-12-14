Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OSTRW stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

