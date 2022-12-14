Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Holdings Trimmed by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

OVM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 1,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.22.

