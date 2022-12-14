Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.09 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05), with a volume of 556 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

About Origin Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

(Get Rating)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.