Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $55.79 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.79 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00238558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

