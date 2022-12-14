Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

