Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 26,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 32.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8,530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $311,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.