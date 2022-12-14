Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

