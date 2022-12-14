Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8,530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

