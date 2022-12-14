Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Oracle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

