OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OptimumBank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

