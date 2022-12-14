Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $87.11 million and $8.76 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00509343 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.74 or 0.05018641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.36 or 0.30178804 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,696,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.