OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.61. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1,206 shares traded.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $966.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 595,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 423,732 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

