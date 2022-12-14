OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 16.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 595,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 423,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

