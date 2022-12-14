OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the November 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 102,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
