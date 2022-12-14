OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the November 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 102,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.