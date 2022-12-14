Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.25 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.59). Approximately 357,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 409,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.57).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($1.02) to GBX 63 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 536.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

