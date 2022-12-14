OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $23.19 or 0.00128277 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $19.20 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.04871184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.13 or 0.30266863 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

