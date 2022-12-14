Ofer Druker Sells 22,174 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £82,265.54 ($100,926.93).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Ofer Druker sold 20,032 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £78,525.44 ($96,338.41).

On Friday, December 9th, Ofer Druker sold 35,040 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £138,057.60 ($169,375.05).

On Monday, October 31st, Ofer Druker sold 7,460 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.82), for a total value of £29,317.80 ($35,968.35).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 12,322 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.80), for a total value of £48,179.02 ($59,108.11).

On Friday, November 4th, Ofer Druker sold 13,320 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.74), for a total value of £51,415.20 ($63,078.40).

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £50,855.56 ($62,391.80).

On Thursday, October 27th, Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £35,766.76 ($43,880.21).

Tremor International Price Performance

LON:TRMR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 303.40 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 500,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 262.40 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 642 ($7.88).

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

