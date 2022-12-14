OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
