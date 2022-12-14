Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $256.79 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $256.79 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.94 or 0.07424832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023085 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04479757 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $29,992,436.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

