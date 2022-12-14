Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.84. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 3,538 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 425.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 190,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

