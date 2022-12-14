O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OIIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 7.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,949 shares during the period.

O2Micro International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.