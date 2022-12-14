O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

About O-I Glass

Shares of OI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.