NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 515,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 937,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

