NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,729.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,335.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,256.88. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,978.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

