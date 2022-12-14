Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 201.7% in November

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JFR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 387,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,418. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $72,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $85,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

