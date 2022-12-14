Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Up 123.2% in November

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nutex Health by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,287 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 406,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of Nutex Health stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 1,695,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Articles

