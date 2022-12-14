Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 11593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $256,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.