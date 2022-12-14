Numeraire 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.12 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00078308 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and $5.12 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
About Numeraire
Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Numeraire Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.