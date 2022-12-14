Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

