Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Up to $90.66

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.66, but opened at $93.11. Northern Trust shares last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 760 shares traded.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

