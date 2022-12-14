Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.