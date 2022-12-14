Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. 55,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 85,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Nocera Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Nocera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services.

