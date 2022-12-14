Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,987. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $433.38 million, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.