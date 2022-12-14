NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Decreased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

