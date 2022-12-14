Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.95 and last traded at 2.00, with a volume of 2026862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 2.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.41 and its 200 day moving average is 2.97. The company has a market cap of $739.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of 53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

