New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NYMTM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10.
About New York Mortgage Trust
