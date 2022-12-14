New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 8,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,760. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after buying an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

