New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 135.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 2,142,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,123. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

