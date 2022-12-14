New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 394.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

REXR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,707. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

