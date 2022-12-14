New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,680 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.61. 10,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

