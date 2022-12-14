New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.99. 16,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.