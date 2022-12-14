New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $458,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,112,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 100,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,988. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

