New England Research & Management Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 90,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

