New England Research & Management Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $629.08. 731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

