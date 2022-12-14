New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,350 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 28,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,294. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.