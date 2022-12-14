New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,940 shares of company stock worth $33,807,420 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $276.32. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,193. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

