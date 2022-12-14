New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 3,550 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

