New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 26,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,318. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

