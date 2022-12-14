New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 26,500 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KREF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.