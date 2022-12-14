New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 117,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

